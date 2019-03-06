Try 3 months for $3

State Representative Louis Riggs (R-Hannibal) has introduced HB 1162, which would protect Rural Broadband funding that has been designated for usage in Missouri, where more than 60 percent of rural residents do not yet have broadband internet access. 

“Missouri desperately needs to build out rural broadband access for our homes, farms, and businesses, as well as to provide telemedicine resources for those who are sick and dealing with mental illness and online course access for rural students.” said Riggs. “This bill will enable Missouri’s Broadband Office to maintain the status of funds in Missouri that have been designated for the expansion of Rural Broadband access.”

Riggs also noted: “Missouri completely wasted the opportunity to build out Rural Broadband access when we left $400 million on the table when the carrier that won the first bid did not provide that access. We cannot afford another mistake like that, and this legislation will enable Missouri to keep those funds in Missouri, where they belong.”

The full text of HB 1162 is available at the Missouri House of Representatives website, house.mo.gov.

