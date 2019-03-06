State Representative Louis Riggs (R-Hannibal) has introduced HB 1162, which would protect Rural Broadband funding that has been designated for usage in Missouri, where more than 60 percent of rural residents do not yet have broadband internet access.
“Missouri desperately needs to build out rural broadband access for our homes, farms, and businesses, as well as to provide telemedicine resources for those who are sick and dealing with mental illness and online course access for rural students.” said Riggs. “This bill will enable Missouri’s Broadband Office to maintain the status of funds in Missouri that have been designated for the expansion of Rural Broadband access.”
Riggs also noted: “Missouri completely wasted the opportunity to build out Rural Broadband access when we left $400 million on the table when the carrier that won the first bid did not provide that access. We cannot afford another mistake like that, and this legislation will enable Missouri to keep those funds in Missouri, where they belong.”
The full text of HB 1162 is available at the Missouri House of Representatives website, house.mo.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.