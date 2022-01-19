Rescue dog "Dutchess" searching for a new home

Furever Paws and Claws wants to introduce the community to "Dutchess" a beautiful 6 year-old female retriever mix who is looking for a new home.

"Dutchess has had a rough life in her 6 years," Founder of Furever Paws and Claws Charlet Pense said. "Her owner got her at Walmart 6 years ago as a free puppy."

Pense said it is unknown if "Dutchess" has ever been an inside dog but it is confirmed she has not lived inside for a long time. As a matter of fact, she has been tied to a tree for a long time.

"'Dutchess' came to the attention of Furever Paws and Claws recently," Pense said. "Her owner recently passed away after a long battle with cancer. His mother contacted a volunteer who kindly agreed to help 'Dutchess.' Upon her first known vet visit, it was determined that she is Heartworm Positive."

Pense said Heartworms is fatal to dogs unless treated. In 2021, Furever Paws and Claws Rescue lost two dogs to the disease. "Dutchess" will be undergoing Heartworm Treatment at Fredericktown Animal Hospital.

"Dutchess" is currently available for Foster to Adopt. Her adoption will be finalized after her treatment and spay is complete. To meet or get more information about "Dutchess," please contact Furever Paws and Claws Rescue at 701-4188

Furever Paws and Claws is a rescue which helps dogs and cats in the area find homes or be transported to no-kill shelters around the state. It is a non profit which relies completely on donations which are used to provide the needed medical attention all of the rescues require.

"Dutchess" is just one of the many animals in Madison County who are in need. Furever Paws and Claws is always looking for foster and adoptive families for the cats and dogs they rescue every day.

If you would like to make a donation, it can be sent via PayPal to fureverpawsandclawsrescue@gmail.com, donated through the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Facebook page, or mailed to 1088 Madison 228, Fredericktown, MO 63645.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.