Rescue dog "Harley" in need of life saving surgery

Furever Paws and Claws wants to introduce the community to "Harley."

"Harley came into rescue with Furever Paws and Claws March 23, 2021 and was very sick," Charlet Pense said. "He had lived outside for his 5 years of life, usually chained to a tree. No matter how hot or cold, Harley was outside. Sometimes he had a dog house, but usually he did not. Sometimes he had food and dirty water, but not always. But one thing he did always have was a severe ear infection."

March 23, 2021, a neighbor could no longer take the conditions Harley was living in. She could no longer stand to hear him cry out in pain, so she call Furever Paws and Claws Rescue.

"We quickly made arrangements for her to take Harley to the Fredericktown Animal Hospital," Pense said. "When Dr. Falch saw his ear he said it was one of the worst ear infections he had ever seen. But we wouldn’t give up on Harley."

Pense said, for the past 14 months they have been treating Harley’s ear and praying that it would heal.

"But this spring, we realized that Harley’s ear would not heal without specialized treatment," Pense said. "So Dr. Swinford sent us to VSS in St. Louis. After a thorough evaluation, it was determined that Harley was deemed to be right ear end stage and would need a total right Ear Ablation to survive."

The total Ear Ablation is estimated to cost approximately $4,000. The rescue is desperately trying to raise the funds before Harley’s scheduled surgery June 6.

"We would appreciate any donations to assist in Harley’s surgery," Pense said. "He really is the sweetest boy."

Furever Paws and Claws is a rescue which helps dogs and cats in the area find homes or be transported to no-kill shelters around the state. It is a non profit which relies completely on donations which are used to provide the needed medical attention all of the rescues require.

"Harley" is just one of the many animals in Madison County who are in need. Furever Paws and Claws is always looking for foster and adoptive families for the cats and dogs they rescue every day.

If you would like to make a donation, it can be sent via PayPal to fureverpawsandclawsrescue@gmail.com, donated through the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Facebook page, or mailed to 1088 Madison 228, Fredericktown, MO 63645.

