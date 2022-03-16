Rescue dog "Petey" searching for a home

Furever Paws and Claws wants to introduce the community to "Petey."

"Petey was picked up on Albert Street by the Fredericktown Police Department in November 2021," Founder of Furever Paws and Claws Charlet Pense said. "Dr. Falch at Fredericktown Animal Hospital estimates him to be approximately 1 year-old. We believe him to be a boxer mix."

Pense said "Petey" is very healthy and loving.

"He loves to play with chew toys, other dogs and his foster mom," Pense said. "He is looking for a forever home and would love to be a part of a loving family."

To meet or get more information about "Petey," please contact Furever Paws and Claws Rescue at 701-4188

Furever Paws and Claws is a rescue which helps dogs and cats in the area find homes or be transported to no-kill shelters around the state. It is a non profit which relies completely on donations which are used to provide the needed medical attention all of the rescues require.

"Petey" is just one of the many animals in Madison County who are in need. Furever Paws and Claws is always looking for foster and adoptive families for the cats and dogs they rescue every day.

If you would like to make a donation, it can be sent via PayPal to fureverpawsandclawsrescue@gmail.com, donated through the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Facebook page, or mailed to 1088 Madison 228, Fredericktown, MO 63645.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

