It’s about the time of year for us to reset our clocks back as we get ready for Daylight Savings Time.

Now, there are many that wish time would just continue as is and we could quit all this “Fall back, Spring forward” mess. But that’s the situation we are in, so we learn to deal with it.

Along the way though, there are other times we need to reset. For instance, when the electricity goes off for some reason or another, we find ourselves resetting clocks, microwaves, computers, and other devices. Just last week, somehow my water heater pilot light went out and I had the privilege of taking a surprisingly cold shower. Not something I really enjoyed that much, but was easily fixed by the reset of the pilot light. Quite often, it is a matter of small adjustments that need to be made as we reset the cause of the problem and move forward.

Yet at other times in life, the issues are much larger, and it takes time for us to reset and then move forward. The illness or death of a loved one or family member causes deeper and more involved concerns that all of us must deal with.