Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 25, residents at Stockhoff Nursing Home enjoyed beautiful weather at the Annual Stockhoff Fair.

“The Annual Stockhoff Fair is one of our favorite days of the year,” Director of Nursing Kristen Starkey said. “There is something for everyone to enjoy from games to snacks, petting zoo, live music, face painting, Cardinal baseball on the patio and beautiful weather to enjoy it all.”

Residents enjoyed getting outside to play games, eat fair food and everyone loved petting the animals at the petting zoo. After time spent outdoors, everyone gathered to enjoy live music from Jim and Edna.

To end the fair, the resident who has lived at Stockhoff the longest is crowned the fair king or queen. This year, Joan Manley was named the 2023 Stockhoff Fair Queen.