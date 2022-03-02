Resolution 'keeps options open'

The Fredericktown City Council was visited by Mark Grimm, attorney with Gilmore Bell during its regular board of alderman meeting, Feb. 28.

Grimm was there to discuss a proposed resolution which would show official intent of the City of Fredericktown to issue industrial revenue bonds to finance a project for Missouri Cobalt, LLC.

According to the resolution, the request is for the city to consider the issuance of industrial development revenue bonds in a principal amount of not to exceed $250,000,000 to provide funds to pay the costs of constructing a hydrometallurgical facility, battery recycling facility and related impounds within the city.

Grimm, who has done the city's bond work for a long time, said, Missouri Cobalt approached them last week about the potential of financing a portion of its project cost with tax exempt bonds.

"I'll give you an example," Grimm said. "When Proctor and Gamble did their really big expansion in Cape County, $600 million project, 15 years ago, we were able to finance a portion of that project on a tax exempt basis. Everybody knows cities, school districts and counties can take advantage of tax exempt bonds. There is certain instances when private companies can also take advantage of the lower interest rates associated with tax exempt bonds."

Grimm said, certain types of exempt facilities qualify for tax exempt financing. He said, one of those exempt facilities is for solid waste or waste material that can be processed into a usable component such as tailings from a mining facility.

"There is some very, very narrow classifications of types of facilities for private companies to take advantage of tax exempt bonds," Grimm said. "With my Proctor and Gamble example, out of the $600 million facility, in Cape, I think we did $60 million of it on a tax exempt basis."

Grimm said the details are pretty complex and they have only had initial discussions with Missouri Cobalt.

"I don't pretend to know enough at this stage based on one conversation to say this much qualifies and how much doesn't qualify," Grimm said. "Based on our initial conversation we think a part of it will qualify but we don't know if that's a big part or a little part."

Grimm said, the reason Missouri Cobalt has requested the resolution be acted upon by the council now is because it spent a little more than $5 million on some equipment related to the metal extraction process, in January. If the intent resolution is adopted within 60 days of the incurred expense, it preserves the ability to possibly refinance that expense with the tax exempt bonds.

"This does not obligate the board to find a purchaser for the bonds," Grimm said. "It does not obligate the board to issue the bonds, if you choose not to do so. It does not expose the city to any liability whatsoever."

Grimm said, if bonds are issued, it is always Glimore and Bell's job to protect the city and to make sure it does not incur any liability.

"I tell folks whenever we do these types of bond issues where the city or the county is basically a conduit for a private company in my mind 99% of our job is to make sure the city or the county, whoever is issuing the bond, doesn't have any liability," Grimm said. "You are not obligating yourself to do anything down the road. It is an intent to do it, but from our standpoint, it preserves the ability to finance on a tax exempt bond and keeps options open at this point."

The council voted to approve the resolution.

Also during regular session, the council passed an ordinance regarding solid waste fees at the city's disposal facility. The price will now be $80 per ton for residential waste from commercial haulers, which used to be $65. Other residential and commercial waste will now be measured by the ton and not the cubic yard, with the price of $80 per ton. This increase does not affect any city trash service prices.

During her mayor's report, Kelly Korokis said she was thankful the city survived the excessive rainfall and that the rain did reveal some things which need to be worked on.

"I'd like to give a big shout out to our city crew," Korokis said. "During this last ice and sleet they really did a good job getting our streets cleared."

An informational meeting regarding the "use tax" which will appear on the April ballot, will be held at 5 p.m., March 28, at city hall, before the public hearings and work session meeting.

Korokis said she would like to remind the community about Severe Weather Preparedness Week for Missouri, March 7 through 11. The annual tornado drill is scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 8.Sirens will be tested at this time.

The council went into closed session for one real estate matter and one personnel matter.

During work session business the council approved a request by the Fredericktown High School JROTC to hold its annual Raider event, April 9. The event is held out on the Fredericktown Training Facility on South Chamber Drive.

A request to purchase rebar from Nu Way in the amount of $9,605 for light poles at the Sports Complex was approved.

The electric department made a request to approve a bid for tree trimming. This is a budgeted item which the council approves every year. The council approved the request for the amount of $5,600.

Three public hearings were set for March 28 prior to the scheduled city council meeting.

The first set for 5:15 p.m. is regarding physical security measures on private property. Immediately following, at 5:20 p.m., will be a public hearing regarding changing the age of mobile homes to be moved into a mobile home park from 10 years to 25 years of age. Lastly, at 5:25 p.m., there will be a public hearing to amend rezoning property on Jennifer Street from R-2 to R-3 for Brad Reagan of BKC Properties to build multi-family apartments.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be March 14 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

