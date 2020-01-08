{{featured_button_text}}
Dove

Out of curiosity, I’m wondering if you are a person who makes resolutions?

Have you made some in the past? Did you make any New Year’s resolutions this year? It is said that 40-45% of us make resolutions at the beginning of a new year, yet only 8% of us will have kept them just after one week.

Our intentions are good, but we seem to fail at the commitment required to achieve the end results. Some may set goals to lose weight, get organized, spend less and save more, become more fit and healthy, quit smoking, spend more time with family, have better work ethics. Goals are necessary if we are going to succeed at anything. Maybe we have failed in the past, therefore we tend to give up and not even try again. It is important that we don’t become like a hamster who runs and runs on his exercise wheel, but actually gets nowhere. Yet he is content to just run in circles.

It is of great value for each of us to set some goals for ourselves, otherwise we can become stagnate. Time will pass us by and we will wonder where it went. It is necessary for us to take a look behind at what we have achieved and at the same time, look ahead at what we might like to accomplish. We may not achieve every goal, but we still need to have them.

What are your goals? I would challenge you to set a goal for a relationship with our Heavenly Father first and foremost. Secondly, a goal with yourself, and finally a goal with your family and others around you. Reflect on where you are now and where you would like to be. Make decisions that are the best for you. Get started. Don’t procrastinate. Have a purpose and focus on the end result.

We were challenged in church this past weekend to make a plan, prepare for the plan, proceed with the plan, and pursue the end result. What more could we ask than this? If we are willing to take a self examination of our past, it should definitely challenge us to resolve to achieve more in the future. Those who are successful in life are those who do something, serve, love, and help. They don’t sit back and wait for someone else to do what they are capable of doing. Why not make a resolution today and stick to it until you have achieved the end result.

