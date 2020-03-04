A positive learning environment is important to Fredericktown Elementary School and when students work hard all month to be respectful, responsible, learners they are rewarded.

Students who did not have any office referrals for the month of February had a fun break from class Feb. 28 to play tug-of-war.

FES Principal Joe Clauser said the school has used tug-of-war during Red Ribbon Week and summer school as a fun activity for students.

"When we considered our end of the month rewards, we decided it was a popular option that our students really enjoyed," Clauser said. "We added it to the rotation last year and it continues to be a hit. They really like competing against other classes, cheering each other on and taking on their teachers."

While the students all may think tug-of-war is all for fun, FES does not miss an opportunity for a teachable moment.

"At this age, learning how to handle defeat and disappointment is very important in developing good sportsmanship," Clauser said. "I am very impressed with and proud of all of our students this year, as I watched each class that had been defeated. They sat in the bleachers and cheered on their friends. No one cried. No one got upset."