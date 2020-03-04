A positive learning environment is important to Fredericktown Elementary School and when students work hard all month to be respectful, responsible, learners they are rewarded.
Students who did not have any office referrals for the month of February had a fun break from class Feb. 28 to play tug-of-war.
FES Principal Joe Clauser said the school has used tug-of-war during Red Ribbon Week and summer school as a fun activity for students.
"When we considered our end of the month rewards, we decided it was a popular option that our students really enjoyed," Clauser said. "We added it to the rotation last year and it continues to be a hit. They really like competing against other classes, cheering each other on and taking on their teachers."
While the students all may think tug-of-war is all for fun, FES does not miss an opportunity for a teachable moment.
"At this age, learning how to handle defeat and disappointment is very important in developing good sportsmanship," Clauser said. "I am very impressed with and proud of all of our students this year, as I watched each class that had been defeated. They sat in the bleachers and cheered on their friends. No one cried. No one got upset."
Clauser said the students look forward to the monthly activities, and he tries to promote them throughout the month to remind the students of what their goal is.
In January the reward was a lazy day, in March there will be a popcorn party, and in April their will be a field day. Clauser said they have also held sunglasses day, hat day, dance party and a picnic lunch.
As a PBS (Positive Behavior Support) School, FES recognizes behaviors in three ways, immediate, intermittent and long term celebrations.
To reward positive behaviors immediately, they use a white and red ticket system.
"White and red tickets are given to reward and recognize positive behavior," Clauser said. "Used with specific, positive feedback about their behavior. White tickets are for the individual students while red tickets are rewarded to a class."
Clauser said tickets can be used to buy prizes from the Cat Cart twice a month.
To reward intermittently, FES brings attention to certain behaviors by sending students to the office with a positive office referral.
"Positive office referrals are for being respectful, responsible, or a learner," Clauser said. "Teachers write the referral, and I recognize them during the morning announcements, and the students come to the office for a prize."
An example of the third way of recognizing behavior, long-term, is the monthly rewards such as tug-of-war.
"Students who have an office referral for the month participate in a re-teaching time where teachers talk about their behaviors and what they can do differently to make better choices," Clauser said. "Nine students were not able to participate this month because they had office referrals for February."
Clauser said the total number of office referrals for the school year is currently 55, but just five years ago that number was 139.
Office referrals are used when student behavior substantially disrupts the learning environment or threatens student safety.
"Office visits result in extended time out of the classroom and lost instructional time," Clauser said. "When students do not have office referrals, they are able to spend more time in the classroom engaged in learning activities."
