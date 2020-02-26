In November of 1997, the painting “Le Reve” (Dream) was sold at Christie’s auction house in New York to the Las Vegas casino magnate Steve Wynn.

The painting was done in 1932, by Pablo Picasso of his mistress Marie Therese-Walter. In 2006, Wynn sold his valuable piece of art to another art collector for $139 million dollars. As Wynn lifted his hand to show off the masterpiece, his elbow crashed through the canvas, leaving a hole the size of a silver dollar. To the gasp of those watching, Wynn realized what he had done and released the buyer from the sale agreement. He later had the piece repaired and kept if for himself. Today, because of the exquisite restoration, the painting is more valuable than even before.

Is there anything in your life that has ever been restored? An old piece of furniture that belonged in your family? A favorite doll or toy that needed some repairs?

Have you heard stories of an old vehicle that had been found in a garage, covered with dirt, rusted, and in pieces? When someone has taken the time to have them restored to their original look, for some reason they become more valuable than ever. Suddenly, they are "treasures." Yet, these are just "things" that we possess and enjoy.