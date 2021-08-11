Restoration

There’s a program on HGTV called "Good Bones."

It is a mother/daughter duo that finds old, run down homes in the Indianapolis area, purchases them, and fixes them up to resell. When you see the ones they purchase, one might think to themselves, a bulldozer or a match to that place would be about all they are worth. Yet these two women will have an idea on what those houses could become and set out to restore them.

Their visions sometimes encounter huge obstacles that need to be overcome, but once they commit, they move ahead. Old sewer lines, antiquated electrical problems, dry rot, unsuspected mold, floors that are completely rotted away; these are just a few of the things they must deal with. Yet once they have purchased the property, it is theirs with which to resolve.

Have you ever seen a man who has found an old, rusty, beat up automobile that becomes his project to make look brand new and drive like a honey? He will spend hours, days, months, maybe even a year working in his garage to make that car or truck look like it did when it was brand new. It may be so old that parts are hard to find, but his determination will take over and he will become successful in his endeavor to restore it back to its original beauty.