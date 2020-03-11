Restoring law and order

Your hard earned dollars are wasted far too often in Washington, but what’s worse is that they shouldn’t be sent to help provide support to communities and cities who in turn decide to openly break federal immigration law. That’s why I re-wrote a federal funding bill in 2017 to say that no taxpayer dollars—including those paid by any Missourian—will go to support the construction of federal roads, bridges, highways, or other critical infrastructure in any state that violates federal law and protects illegal immigrants. This is just common sense. There is no reason that any taxpayer should subsidize these liberal policies that incentivize illegal immigration by offering criminals asylum from law enforcement. While my legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives, it was blocked by Chuck Schumer and his liberal pals in the Senate. Thankfully, despite their obstruction, President Trump continued the fight.

Empowered by the court’s ruling, President Trump will continue to do what he has promised to do all along – do everything in his power to keep American families and their loved ones safe. Whether that is completing over 100 miles of a border wall, starting construction on another 500, or making sure cities which serve as safe havens for illegal immigrants to avoid federal detection don’t continue to operate without consequence, the President is making America safer every day. While he has gotten all of this done in the face of historic opposition, just think of where we would be if the Left placed as high a priority on the security of American families as they did on the rights of illegal immigrants. Hopefully this decision makes places like Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia rethink how their Sanctuary City status is hurting the very families which call their cities home, but something tells me their blind hostility to our President will prevent them from doing what is right.