Resurrection

As Palm Sunday and Easter arrive each year, Christians all around the world celebrate the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem and then His eventual trial and sentence of death on a cross.

Christ had been brought up in Nazareth, but as He became older, He started teaching and preaching of God’s love and redemption of souls. He called twelve men to be His companions and learn from His sabbatical teachings.

At times, He taught large crowds and even fed them with only a child’s lunch. He turned water into wine at the wedding of a friend. Other times, He ministered to individuals with personal needs, such as healing the blind man, casting out demons from someone who was possessed and tormented. He calmed the rough seas during the midst of a storm. He raised His best friend Lazarus from the dead.

He touched the lives of everyone around Him. He gave examples of how we are to live to everyone He met. He took the little children on His lap and showed them His tenderness and love.

His examples of how we are to live came from the fact that He was the Son of God and knew the truth. He was a man of prayer. He would pray and grieve over the fact that He was going to be crucified, nevertheless, He was willing to sacrifice Himself for each of us.