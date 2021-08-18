 Skip to main content
Retired School Personnel host breakfast, plan for future
Retired School Personnel host breakfast, plan for future

Retired School Personnel Hosts Breakfast and Plan for Future

New retiree Jane Kopitsky (left), with Sally Hovis (foreground) and Heather Tibbs (background) were among those honored at the “Back-To-School (NOT!) Breakfast.” Also in the background are Carol Wright, Marilyn Revelle, Mary Henson, Sherry Laut, and Audrey Unruh.

 Submitted by Madison County Retired School Personnel

The Madison County Retired School Personnel Unit (MCRSP) held its annual “Back-To-School (NOT!) Breakfast” Aug. 12 at the First Baptist Church in Fredericktown.

Twenty-Four retired teachers and school personnel from both Marquand-Zion and Fredericktown School Districts were in attendance to welcome several of the districts’ new retirees.

“This is an event that the unit has done for several years, with the exception of last year due to COVID,” said current MCRSP President Dave Stevens. “It is different from our regular monthly meetings because we get together an hour earlier than usual to have a really nice breakfast and have fun. No business at this meeting,” Stevens continued.

Hosted in the church’s fellowship hall, members enjoyed breakfast casseroles, fresh fruit, homemade cinnamon rolls, coffee, and juice. Entertainment was provided by Joey Collins, music director at the church, and MCRSP member Bill Durham, who engaged members in a lively round of trivia.

Future plans for the unit include the September monthly meeting featuring guest speaker Sharon Settle, a regional meeting in October hosted by the Mineral Area Unit, a November meeting featuring the state retired school personnel benefits providers, and a Christmas dinner at Pinecrest Conference Center in December.

All Madison County Retired School Personnel are encouraged to join this local unit. The rewards are worth the annual $5 membership dues.

