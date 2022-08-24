Retired School Personnel host breakfast, plan for future

The Madison County Retired School Personnel Unit (MCRSP) held its annual “Back-To-School (NOT!) Breakfast” Aug. 11, at the First Baptist Church in Fredericktown. Approximately twenty retired teachers and school personnel from both Marquand-Zion and Fredericktown School Districts were in attendance to welcome new retirees.

Hosted in the church’s fellowship hall, members enjoyed breakfast casseroles, fresh fruit, homemade cinnamon rolls, coffee, and juice. Entertainment was provided by Joey Collins, music director at the church, and MCRSP member Bill Durham, who engaged members in a lively round of trivia.

Future plans for the unit include the September monthly meeting to be held at the Ozark Regional Library Fredericktown Branch, featuring guest speaker Tim Smith who is the branch manager, a regional meeting in October at Pinecrest Camp, a November meeting held at The Station at Sawyer’s Landing, and a Christmas dinner at Pinecrest Conference Center in December.

All Madison County Retired School Personnel are encouraged to join this local unit. The rewards are worth the annual $5 membership dues.