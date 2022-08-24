 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Retired School Personnel host breakfast, plan for future

  • 0
Retired School Personnel Hosts Breakfast and Plan for Future

MCRSP President-Elect David Stevens, left, and President Kim Steska, right, are pictured with new members Kristie Head, second from left, and Lisa Lewis, second from right.

 Provided by MCRSP

The Madison County Retired School Personnel Unit (MCRSP) held its annual “Back-To-School (NOT!) Breakfast” Aug. 11, at the First Baptist Church in Fredericktown. Approximately twenty retired teachers and school personnel from both Marquand-Zion and Fredericktown School Districts were in attendance to welcome new retirees.

Hosted in the church’s fellowship hall, members enjoyed breakfast casseroles, fresh fruit, homemade cinnamon rolls, coffee, and juice. Entertainment was provided by Joey Collins, music director at the church, and MCRSP member Bill Durham, who engaged members in a lively round of trivia.

Future plans for the unit include the September monthly meeting to be held at the Ozark Regional Library Fredericktown Branch, featuring guest speaker Tim Smith who is the branch manager, a regional meeting in October at Pinecrest Camp, a November meeting held at The Station at Sawyer’s Landing, and a Christmas dinner at Pinecrest Conference Center in December.

People are also reading…

All Madison County Retired School Personnel are encouraged to join this local unit. The rewards are worth the annual $5 membership dues.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pipe bomb causes $40,000 in damage

Pipe bomb causes $40,000 in damage

Last month, a piece of equipment belonging to Madison County was destroyed by an alleged pipe bomb. The damage totaled the tractor and an offi…

Rising from the rubble

Rising from the rubble

When you drive down Highway OO, visit City Lake, or travel west on Highway 72, you can still see signs of the EF-3 tornado which struck Madiso…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Norma Mae Krauss et al to Earnest Jerry Stephens et alBen: Christopher Gillespie & wife to Bryan GillespieWD: Rockne E. Barnett & …

Donald Edward “Buzz” Jordan

Donald Edward “Buzz” Jordan

Donald Edward “Buzz” Jordan, 79, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was born January 21, 1943, at Fredericktown, the son of George and Opal Jordan. 

Vernice LaDean Wade

Vernice LaDean Wade

Vernice LaDean Wade, 92, of Farmington, formerly of Fredericktown, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at Presbyterian Manor. She was born on August …

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

August 8, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 1, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First Distric…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News