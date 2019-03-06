Try 3 months for $3

Young and old from far and wide enjoyed the warmth of homemade chili, soup, sandwiches and desserts at the annual Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) fundraiser held at the Fredericktown Nutrition Center on March 1, 2019.

The event, which is held annually the first Friday of March, is a joint effort by the retired teachers and the center to raise money for the scholarship that the MCRSP awards each year to one senior from Marquand-Zion High School and one from Fredericktown High School.

“Although all the cooking, baking, serving, and clean-up is done by the retired teachers, it would not be possible without the cooperation of the nutrition center,” said Kim Steska, MCRSP President.

The money raised by ticket sales to the dinner, along with contributions by caring individuals is evenly divided between the MCRSP and the nutrition center.  The MCRSP uses half of the money to fund the scholarships to students intending to major in education and donates the other half to the nutrition center for use of the facility and to show appreciation for the longstanding relationship between the two community partners.

