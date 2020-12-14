Retired Teachers Hold Food Drive, Help Blood Drive

Members of the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) Unit have helped host the Red Cross Blood Drives in Fredericktown for years, but Dec. 10, they also collected 457 pounds of food items, as well as several monetary donations, for the Madison County Food Bank.

In order to have a “contactless” event, a pickup was parked in front of the Knights of Columbus Hall where the blood drive was held, and MCRSP members volunteered to help direct the food donations into the bed of the truck.

MCRSP President, David Stevens said that the opportunity was perfect to help both organizations.

“It has been such an unusually difficult year, and we are pleased to be able to help give back to those who provide for so many who are in need,” Stevens said.

Trish Rose, who is MCRSP Community Service Chairperson, said that the blood drive went very smoothly.

“Actually, it was wonderful," Rose said. "People are so giving. Sixty appointments were made, and 47 pints of blood were collected."

“We hope that circumstances with COVID-19 restrictions are better next year so that our organization can get back to doing more of what we do best and exemplifying our state motto: ‘To Serve, Not to Be Served,’” Stevens said.

