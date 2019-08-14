{{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) will once again host a back to school breakfast for the new retirees of the Marquand-Zion and Fredericktown R-I School Districts.

This year’s breakfast will be at 9 a.m., Aug. 15, at the First Baptist Church in Fredericktown.

“Instead of going back to school, we invite the newly retired teachers to attend a breakfast and social to honor them and introduce them to the Madison County Retired School Personnel,” said this year’s MCRSP President Kim Steska.

All MCRSP members hope that the new retirees will accept our invitation to come and be our guests for a morning of good food and fun.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments