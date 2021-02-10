Retired teachers receive two state awards

The Madison County Retired School Personnel Unit (MCRSP) is proud to announce it has been named as the recipient of two distinguished awards from the Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) in Jefferson City.
Mike Stearley has been named the 2020 Distinguished Retiree of MRTA Region 11, and the MCRSP Unit has achieved Unit of Excellence status for the fifth year.
Each year, all units across the state have the opportunity to nominate one of their members as the distinguished retiree of that region, and to also submit specified state criteria to be awarded the status of “Unit of Excellence.”
As past MCRSP President Kim Steska explained, the state has a total of 143 retired teacher units in 14 regions. Once the state has chosen the 14 regional distinguished retiree winners, one of them will be selected as the winner for the entire state.
“To my knowledge, our unit has annually submitted a nomination since the state began the program in 2001. When the subject of a nomination came up last year, it was a unanimous decision among the membership to nominate Mike,” said Steska.
She said that the paperwork involved is quite intense as the state is interested in recognizing members who have given service beyond the call of duty.
“I was requested to submit a professional biography as well as essays covering Mike’s MRTA involvement, contributions to public education, community service, and volunteer work since retirement,” said Steska, “But anyone who knew Mike would know that his accomplishments spoke for themselves.”
Mike joined MCRSP upon his retirement and served as president of the unit for two years during his membership. He was very involved at the state level for MRTA and the Missouri Public School Retirement System, acting as chairman of the Region 11 Retirement Education Committee for four years.
“Mike was serious about his mission to do his part, not only for himself as a retired educator, but for the future of all Missouri school retirees,” Mike’s wife Kathy said.
The standards for the honor of Unit of Excellence were altered somewhat to take into consideration the interruption of all state and local meetings because of COVID restrictions, but MCRSP passed with flying colors and received the distinction despite the unusual year.
“I am incredibly honored to be a part of this organization which strives to be one of the best in the state and takes seriously its dedication to Madison County teachers and students,” Current MCRSP President Dave Stevens said of the awards.