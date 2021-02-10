Retired teachers receive two state awards

The Madison County Retired School Personnel Unit (MCRSP) is proud to announce it has been named as the recipient of two distinguished awards from the Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) in Jefferson City.

Mike Stearley has been named the 2020 Distinguished Retiree of MRTA Region 11, and the MCRSP Unit has achieved Unit of Excellence status for the fifth year.

Each year, all units across the state have the opportunity to nominate one of their members as the distinguished retiree of that region, and to also submit specified state criteria to be awarded the status of “Unit of Excellence.”

As past MCRSP President Kim Steska explained, the state has a total of 143 retired teacher units in 14 regions. Once the state has chosen the 14 regional distinguished retiree winners, one of them will be selected as the winner for the entire state.

“To my knowledge, our unit has annually submitted a nomination since the state began the program in 2001. When the subject of a nomination came up last year, it was a unanimous decision among the membership to nominate Mike,” said Steska.

She said that the paperwork involved is quite intense as the state is interested in recognizing members who have given service beyond the call of duty.