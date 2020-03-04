Retired teachers to sponsor chili supper fundraiser

March 6, Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) will once again sponsor a chili supper as its annual fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fredericktown Senior Center.
The event, which is held annually the first Friday of March, is a joint effort by the retired teachers and the senior center to raise money for the scholarships which the MCRSP awards each year to one senior from Marquand-Zion High School and one from Fredericktown High School.
“Although the cooking, baking, serving, and clean-up is done by the retired teachers, it would not be possible without the cooperation of the senior center,” MCRSP President Kim Steska, said.
The money raised by ticket sales for the dinner, along with contributions by caring individuals, is evenly divided between the MCRSP and the senior center. The MCRSP uses half the proceeds to fund the scholarships for the selected students declaring a major in education and donates the other half to the senior center “for use of the facility and to show our appreciation for the longstanding relationship between the two community partners,” Steska said.
Ticket prices in advance by MCRSP members, or at the door, are $7 for ages 13 and older and $3 for children 12 and younger. The price includes a choice of chili or vegetable soup; a choice of a hot dog or a cheese or peanut butter sandwich; a choice of many wonderful dessert options; and iced tea, lemonade, water, and coffee. Whole pies and cakes will also be offered for sale (as well as other yummy homemade food items), and meals will be available for carry-out as well as dine-in.
“We hope that everyone who is able will choose to support this very important and delicious fundraiser for both Madison County retired teachers and future teachers from Madison County,” Steska said.