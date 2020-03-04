Retired teachers to sponsor chili supper fundraiser

March 6, Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) will once again sponsor a chili supper as its annual fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fredericktown Senior Center.

The event, which is held annually the first Friday of March, is a joint effort by the retired teachers and the senior center to raise money for the scholarships which the MCRSP awards each year to one senior from Marquand-Zion High School and one from Fredericktown High School.

“Although the cooking, baking, serving, and clean-up is done by the retired teachers, it would not be possible without the cooperation of the senior center,” MCRSP President Kim Steska, said.

The money raised by ticket sales for the dinner, along with contributions by caring individuals, is evenly divided between the MCRSP and the senior center. The MCRSP uses half the proceeds to fund the scholarships for the selected students declaring a major in education and donates the other half to the senior center “for use of the facility and to show our appreciation for the longstanding relationship between the two community partners,” Steska said.