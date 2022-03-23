Retired teachers to sponsor chili supper fundraiser

Friday, April 1, Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) will once again sponsor a chili supper as its annual fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Fredericktown Senior Center.

The event, which is held annually the first Friday of April, is a joint effort by the retired school personnel and the senior center to raise money for the scholarships that the MCRSP awards each year to one senior from Marquand-Zion High School and one from Fredericktown High School.

"Although the cooking, baking, serving, and clean-up is done by the MCRSP members, it would not be possible without the cooperation of the senior center," MCRSP President Kim Steska said.

The money raised by sales for the dinner, along with contributions by caring individuals, is evenly divided between the MCRSP and the senior center. The MCRSP uses half the proceeds to fund the scholarships for the selected students who declare a major in education and donates the other half to the senior center, "...for use of the facility and to show our appreciation for the longstanding relationship between the two community partners," Steska said.

Ticket purchased in advance from MCRSP members, or at the door, are $7 per person for a dine-in meal, which includes a choice of chili or vegetable soup; a choice of cheese or peanut butter sandwich; saltine crackers; a choice of many wonderful dessert options; and iced tea, lemonade, water and coffee.

New this year will be the availability of a carry-out meal for $5 per person, which will include a choice of chili or vegetable soup, a sandwich, crackers and a brownie or cookies. Carry-outs will not include a beverage. Also available for carry-out will be chili or soup by the pint ($2.50) or by the quart ($5), and whole pies and cakes will be auctioned off later in the evening.

"We hope that everyone who is able will choose to support this very important and delicious fundraiser for both Madison County Retired School Personnel and for the future school employees from Madison County," Steska said.

