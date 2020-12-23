The Rev. Thomas W. Bray, 94, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born November 19, 1926 in Guy, Arkansas the son of Willis F. and Catherine (Gray) Bray.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Clorean (Kaylor) Bray whom he married April 17, 1948 at Heber Springs, Arkansas; son Ernie Bray; brother George Bray; sisters Lillian Gibbons and Berniece Weaver and a great granddaughter Kynlee.
Tom is survived by children Tom (Robbie) Bray of Quitman, Arkansas, Ron Bray (Gail) Bray of Quitman, Arkansas, Ellie Bray of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Diane (Jim) Tillman of Godfrey, Illinois and Linda (Jim) King of Fredericktown; daughter-in-law Kathy Bray Huddleston of Alton, Missouri; 15 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.
Tom enjoyed church, people and reading.
Visitation was Monday, December 21, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services were Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Woodrow Baptist Church, in Prim, Arkansas with the Rev. Ron Bray and the Rev. Tom Bray officiating. Interment was at Crossroads South Cemetery Rose Bud, Arkansas.