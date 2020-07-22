Reversed roles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What are some of the principles/lessons that you were taught as a child?

Some that I remember were basic to everyone. Respect adults/elderly. Obey your parents. Don’t steal. Don’t lie. Don’t cheat. Honor the Lord. No other gods before us. Keep the sabbath day holy. Don’t take the Lord’s name in vain. Don’t commit adultery. Don’t covet other’s possessions. Basically, the ten commandments. Be helpful to others (lend a helping hand). Give to those in need.

What used to be celebrated as guidelines for us to follow are now being condemned. It seems as though in today’s society it is okay to steal, lie, and cheat if it’s for our pleasure or chance to get ahead. Who doesn’t hear the name of the Lord being taken in vain every day? Disrespect for authority is everywhere. I’m afraid many have turned from what used to be condemned into being celebrated and totally acceptable. I do realize that not everyone goes along with these actions, but certainly much of the media makes us believe this is so.

Often those who do take a stand for what they believe in and stand for are labeled bigots, haters, or intolerant. Their beliefs are ridiculed, their rights are questioned, and they often suffer persecution at the hands of others.