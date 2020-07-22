Reversed roles

What are some of the principles/lessons that you were taught as a child?
Some that I remember were basic to everyone. Respect adults/elderly. Obey your parents. Don’t steal. Don’t lie. Don’t cheat. Honor the Lord. No other gods before us. Keep the sabbath day holy. Don’t take the Lord’s name in vain. Don’t commit adultery. Don’t covet other’s possessions. Basically, the ten commandments. Be helpful to others (lend a helping hand). Give to those in need.
What used to be celebrated as guidelines for us to follow are now being condemned. It seems as though in today’s society it is okay to steal, lie, and cheat if it’s for our pleasure or chance to get ahead. Who doesn’t hear the name of the Lord being taken in vain every day? Disrespect for authority is everywhere. I’m afraid many have turned from what used to be condemned into being celebrated and totally acceptable. I do realize that not everyone goes along with these actions, but certainly much of the media makes us believe this is so.
Often those who do take a stand for what they believe in and stand for are labeled bigots, haters, or intolerant. Their beliefs are ridiculed, their rights are questioned, and they often suffer persecution at the hands of others.
Remember Nazi Germany when the boxcars of Jewish people were being taken to the slaughter houses, the church people sang their songs louder so they couldn’t hear the cries and screams of the people? They were afraid of the consequences if they took a stand. But thankfully, not everyone was afraid to stand for their beliefs.
The time is now for each of us to examine our lives, decide what is right in God’s eyes, take a stand, and be prepared for the persecution that might result in our decisions. I believe making certain that what we stand for is in line with the Holy Scriptures and not just what we think is right or desire. Each of us will answer for our actions at some point and time. Don’t be a follower and led by others just because it is popular. And let’s pray for our country and the entire world during this difficult time.
