Review board publishes first maternal mortality report

The Department of Health and Senior Services is pleased to announce the release of the Missouri Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review: 2017 Annual Report. DHSS is required per RSMo 192.990.7, to annually submit a report on maternal mortality in the state.

The report is the product of more than a year’s work of the Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review (PAMR) board and is based upon deaths which occurred in 2017, the most recent data available. The multidisciplinary board of experts from across the state is tasked with examining the causes and contributing factors associated with maternal mortality and ultimately determining interventions that could prevent these deaths from occurring in the future.

“We are incredibly appreciative for the work that the PAMR board has accomplished,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of DHSS. “It is extremely important to understand what can be done to protect the health of our mothers and babies and we are committed to working with partners in the state to decrease our maternal mortality rate.”

The 2017 annual report contains data including the timing of maternal deaths and factors that contributed to these deaths, such as substance use disorder. The report also reflects the disparities that exist in Missouri and among the most vulnerable populations, including Black and publicly-insured communities: