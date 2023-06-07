In conjunction with its regular monthly luncheon meeting, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting June 1, at the Meadows of Fredericktown housing complex.

Chamber Board President Beth Simmons discussed MOVE (motivation, opportunity, victory and education) Madison County’s Rocks, Rivers, and Streams Summer Splash Challenge.

Next, Dennis Siders, chairman of the Madison County Affordable Housing Project (MCAHP) Board gave some background and information about the Meadows of Fredericktown.

“We started this process way back in 2017,” Siders said. “We did a needs assessment with focus groups to see what was the best use of the Senate Bill 40 tax levy money because we wanted to make sure that it was going for our developmentally disabled individuals, and the number one thing that came up was housing. We needed more housing.”

Siders explained the application for the housing project was approved in December, 2020, and there was a ground breaking a year later.

“The wheels grind slow, but it took a year to do that.” Siders said. “We broke ground in December 2021.”

Siders said Meadows of Fredericktown phase one has 20 duplexes, 40 units. Ten of those are three-bedroom units and 30 of them are two-bedroom units. He discussed how the rent for individuals is determined.

Siders also answered questions from the chamber members. One involved possible future expansion.

Siders said this is phase one, and the MCAHP Board may consider submitting another application for more housing in a year.

After Siders spoke, the MCAHP Board and other involved in the project participated with chamber members in the ribbon cutting. Then, everyone had an opportunity to tour one of the housing units.