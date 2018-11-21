Try 3 months for $3
The Cow Bell Cafe Has Ribbon Cutting At Perk
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony during its monthly Perk Before Work networking event Monday to welcome the new The Cow Bell Cafe located in the Madison County Sale Barn. Owner Deborah McEuen cuts the ribbon along with other members of the chamber after they enjoyed a complimentary breakfast.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
