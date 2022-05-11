Ribbon cutting at The Station
After the anticipated wait for The Station to open for business, the community has finally been able to enjoy the yummy drinks and food from t…
The 2022 Azalea Festival is this weekend in Fredericktown and the theme is "Rockin 60th."
The Madison County Health Department recently commemorated National Public Health Month in April by recognizing some individuals in the community.
As you drive down West Main Street, heading into downtown Fredericktown, you will now notice a beautiful mural painted on the side of Frederic…
Gregory Scott Cloninger, 65, of Fredericktown, to Jody Robin Lombardo, 53, of FredericktownKenneth Edward Cunningham, 53, of Fredericktown to …
Sherrie Dale Baker, 81, of Jackson, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He was born December 29, 1…
Donald Joesph "D.J." Webb Jr., 29, died Sunday, April 24, 2022 in St. Louis. He was born March 6, 1993 in Woodstock, Illinois, the son of Dona…
Timothy Michael Geen, 61, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Fredericktown. He was born November 17, 1960 in St. Louis, the son of Joseph and Ma…
Frances Branum, 84, died Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was born in Rives, Missouri on August 4, 1937.
The Fredericktown R-I School Board had several visitors at its regularly scheduled meeting, April 19.