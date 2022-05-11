 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ribbon cutting at The Station

  • 0
Ribbon Cutting Held For The Station

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Station, located at 500 East Highway 72, during its grand opening celebration, May 7. Pictured are owners of The Station, Ben and Erin Brubacher, cutting the ribbon as a crowd of supporters gathers around them. 

 Victoria Kemper

Related to this story

Most Popular

Serving the community

Serving the community

After the anticipated wait for The Station to open for business, the community has finally been able to enjoy the yummy drinks and food from t…

'Welcome to Fredericktown'

'Welcome to Fredericktown'

As you drive down West Main Street, heading into downtown Fredericktown, you will now notice a beautiful mural painted on the side of Frederic…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Gregory Scott Cloninger, 65, of Fredericktown, to Jody Robin Lombardo, 53, of FredericktownKenneth Edward Cunningham, 53, of Fredericktown to …

Sherrie Dale Baker

Sherrie Dale Baker

Sherrie Dale Baker, 81, of Jackson, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He was born December 29, 1…

Donald Joesph "D.J." Webb Jr.

Donald Joesph "D.J." Webb Jr.

Donald Joesph "D.J." Webb Jr., 29, died Sunday, April 24, 2022 in St. Louis. He was born March 6, 1993 in Woodstock, Illinois, the son of Dona…

Timothy Michael Geen

Timothy Michael Geen

Timothy Michael Geen, 61, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Fredericktown. He was born November 17, 1960 in St. Louis, the son of Joseph and Ma…

Frances Branum

Frances Branum

Frances Branum, 84, died Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was born in Rives, Missouri on August 4, 1937.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News