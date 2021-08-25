Related to this story

One for the road

Just a few short weeks ago, the community drank its last big daddy soda and said goodbye to the Dairy Bar after 42 years.

Donald LeRoy Reagan

Donald LeRoy Reagan, 88, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Bonne Terre, Misosuri. He was born June 24, 1933 in Madison County, the son of Percy …

Dwight Morgan

Dwight Morgan, 72, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born on Novemb…