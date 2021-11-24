 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rice Promoted to Embroidery Supervisor

rice cap a

David Rice

 Provided by Cap America VP of Human Relations Sarah Burgin

Cap America, Inc. announced Monday that David Rice was promoted to embroidery supervisor.

Rice has been with Cap America since 2015, when he started as an embroidery machine operator. Before joining the Cap America team, Rice worked as a supervisor for Walmart.

Rice will report to Embroidery Manager Andrea Sanders who said, “David’s previous experience as a supervisor will serve him well in this position. He’s demonstrated a proficiency as an operator for several years, and that expertise combined with his ability to lead makes him an ideal candidate for this position.”

Vice President of Production Tom Gillespie said “David’s recent promotion is inline with our company plan for growth. By promoting team members who demonstrate the skill and competence that David has, we can continue to build and develop our production capabilities and efficiencies.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Help from afar

Help from afar

Almost 2,000 miles away, in Richland, Washington, members of the First Baptist Church came together to help Fredericktown.

Vicky Denise Brewington

Vicky Denise Brewington

Vicky Denise Brewington, 50, died Sunday, November 7, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born January 19, 1961 to Larry Brewington Sr. and Mary Porte…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

November 8, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 1, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First Dis…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Randall H. West & wife to Randall H. West & wife trusteesWD: Clifford L. Rehkop & wife to Ricky Rehkop & wifeWD: Bruce A. …

William Alfred "Bill" Clark

William Alfred "Bill" Clark

William Alfred "Bill" Clark, 95, died Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the age of 95. William was born March 11, 1926, in Granite City, IL and grew …

MCRSP hosts trivia night

MCRSP hosts trivia night

The Madison County Retired School Personnel held its first-ever Trivia Night, Nov. 6, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. Bill Durham, retired…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News