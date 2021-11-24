Rice Promoted to Embroidery Supervisor

Cap America, Inc. announced Monday that David Rice was promoted to embroidery supervisor.

Rice has been with Cap America since 2015, when he started as an embroidery machine operator. Before joining the Cap America team, Rice worked as a supervisor for Walmart.

Rice will report to Embroidery Manager Andrea Sanders who said, “David’s previous experience as a supervisor will serve him well in this position. He’s demonstrated a proficiency as an operator for several years, and that expertise combined with his ability to lead makes him an ideal candidate for this position.”

Vice President of Production Tom Gillespie said “David’s recent promotion is inline with our company plan for growth. By promoting team members who demonstrate the skill and competence that David has, we can continue to build and develop our production capabilities and efficiencies.”

