The 4th annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run made its way through Fredericktown, Friday and Saturday. This year's ride consisted of more than 400 bikers, 100 more than last year.

Springfield Ride Coordinator Ken Taylor said, the group is expecting the event to keep getting bigger every year, and the veterans on the ride love to see streets full of people and flags.

Many of the bikers are veterans, but the ride is open to anybody. Taylor said, it is about half veterans and half not. There are even people in their cars, following along in the back of the procession. Anyone is welcome to attend.

"The Ride of Remembrance is remembering our vets that died in Vietnam," Taylor said. "The Vietnam Wall that they built in Perryville, it's the remembrance for those guys."

Friday, the ride begins in Springfield taking roughly 6 hours, including a lunch break and multiple fueling stops, to reach Perryville. The bikers ride through Fredericktown both Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, Fredericktown is used as a rendezvous point to meet the St. Louis group and continue on to Perryville. Once the group has arrived at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial there are two Medal of Honor speakers followed by a candlelight vigil.

The ride used to be a one day event, but Taylor said it just became too much and had to be broken down into two days.

Taylor said, at times the event can be pretty stressful for him, because he feels responsible for all the bikers and even the officers in front of him, but it is worth it.

"The highlight, I would say, would have to be going down to the wall, the candlelight vigil," Taylor said. "It is a good cause. Myself, I am not a veteran. My dad was a Vietnam veteran and I have several uncles, well three uncles, that were Vietnam vets. It is, for me, honoring all vets, to recognize all the people."

Taylor said, there were a lot more people around Fredericktown than there was last year, but he would love to see his hometown go all out for the veterans next year.

"I grew up in Fredericktown and that is the reason the route goes through there," Taylor said. "When we were planning it, I wanted to take it through my hometown. "

Taylor said, there are a lot of Vietnam veterans who are not going to be with us much longer.

"I want to do as much as we can while we still have them," Taylor said.

The Missouri Vietnam Wall Run is always on POW/MIA Awareness Weekend, so mark people can calendars now for next year's event, Sept. 15-16, 2023.

"Last year, my uncle, he's a Vietnam vet, he rode his bike right beside me coming into Perryville," Taylor said. "When we were coming in under the big flag, we were rolling about 5 mph, and he looked over at me and I said 'welcome home.' He told me later he was already fighting tears and that just kinda broke the tear coming down his cheek."

Taylor said, his dad died about a year before the event took off. He said, the ride is really a way for him to honor all who have served.

"Like I said, we have a few of them (Vietnam veterans) still in our group, but they are getting older," Taylor said. "It is important that we do everything we can to make them feel special, because we know they didn't get the welcome home they deserved."

Taylor said, for him, the whole ride is giving back to all veterans, not just POW/MIA, but the ones who made it back too. He said, the ones who did not make it back may be the main focus, but you have to focus on the living as well.

"For me it is basically for all vets," Taylor said. "It is honoring the living, the past, the present, the future. The missing POW, all of them. It is for anyone who puts their name on that dotted line, basically signing their life over to the government to do anything they need them to do."