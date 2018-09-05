Recently, I have been encouraged to hear, see, and read the stories of people who have definitely "risen above" their particular circumstances to achieve goals that otherwise would seem impossible.
Take for instance the life of Joni Eareckson Tada. She had a swimming accident years ago when she was a teenager that left her as a quadriplegic. Joni is one of the most beautiful artists in the world and she paints by holding the brush in her mouth. She is also a vocalist, radio host, and author of more than 17 books. Nothing was or is going to keep Joni down. She has "risen above" problems that would keep most of us down.
Another example is that of Charles Krauthammer. Charles also was in a diving accident at the age of 22 that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Did he give up, quit, stop? Not on your life. He attended and graduated from Ballio & McGill Universities, Harvard, Oxford, and Harvard Medical Schools. He was a Pulitzer Prize recipient, columnist, and television news contributor. Before he passed away recently, he declared he was happy with his life and had achieved all he ever wanted to achieve.
Recently I’ve seen a young man on television who is competing in a talent contest. When he plays his violin, one can’t help but see the dedication he gives to playing, yet he has no feeling in this arms, his hands, his fingers, his legs, or his feet. As you listen, his music touches one’s soul and your life experiences new hope.
Another example of "rising above" is that of a man and his wife who have adopted five disadvantaged children and given them a loving, compassionate, and caring home in which to grow up. He (they) has dedicated his life to making sure that each of these children receives the love and attention they so greatly deserve.
I look around and see example after example of people who have determined in their minds and hearts to fight illnesses or tragic events and to "rise above" their circumstances. Think of our veterans who have lost limbs. Think of those who overcome diseases and never give up.
What about you? Do you let even the smallest things get you down? Do you become discouraged and give up at the tiniest problem? There are those who are achievers and conquerors who aren’t willing to be defeated. Are you one who will "rise above" your circumstances? Seek the Lord’s help and strength, stay focused, and achieve success. You can do it.
