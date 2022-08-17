Rising from the rubble

When you drive down Highway OO, visit City Lake, or travel west on Highway 72, you can still see signs of the EF-3 tornado which struck Madison County, October 24, 2021.

Many businesses were damaged in the storm and, with wind speeds ranging from 136-165 mph, the devastation to 72 West Motors and RVs was seen spread along the highway.

After almost 10 months of rebuilding, 72 West Motors and RVs, welcomed the community back to the location, Saturday. The day included tours of the new building and a ribbon cutting, co-hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Owners Gerry and Leslie Stephens said, it feels like they are finally back home and it feels great.

Gerry said, the new building is a little different than it was before.

"We made the building more structurally sound for inclement weather," Leslie said. "We now have our shop and offices in the same building and have a huge front porch to welcome customers."

Leslie said, they were lucky to have a builder who remained on the project until it was completed and, other than a few items that had to be special ordered, the whole rebuilding process went smoothly.

“The building process went well because of the people that were building it," Gerry said. "We had lots of help. We didn’t have any problem getting supplies. It was just very costly."

Gerry said, in the end, he felt like in some ways the project was completed sooner than he expected.

As far as cleaning up the devastation, Gerry and Leslie said the insurance company took care of removing the damaged campers but they still pick things up on the lot every day.

"All of our campers were totaled," Leslie said. "The insurance company had them picked up in February and taken to sell for salvage. We wondered how they hauled some from the highway with boards sticking out of them and half crushed, but they did."

Looking back on that day, Gerry said, he has no words to describe how it was to see their business in that shape, to see something he built destroyed.

Leslie said, before the storm was over, they were already getting calls about campers in the highway.

"We pulled up in the rain and could not believe the destruction of the buildings, campers, and debris from houses that were close by that stuck through the campers," Leslie said. "Just the magnitude of the power of what a tornado can do. Then, the day after the storm, at daylight, we started salvaging what we could and getting dumpsters in."

Gerry said, at first he just walked around in shock not knowing what to do.

Leslie said, they had some great friends come and help with the cleanup of buildings that were down and the debris removal.

“We were so overwhelmed by the outpouring from the community,"Gerry said. "So many people came to help. Some brought food, equipment, and just hands to help. It was amazing to see how the community came together. I would like to mention everyone’s name, but there’s too many to list. Seeing how much people cared meant a lot."

Gerry said, without prompting he had people calling to offering up their business for them to move into, and he cannot thank them enough.

"We were blessed by so many people coming to help clean up, bring food, and give us kind words and prayers throughout," Leslie said. "We had Mark Peppers offer his building at Cherokee Pass for our day to day operations, and Tom Stephens let us use his shop building for repairs of customers campers."

Leslie said, being able to use these temporary locations allowed for the business to continue getting new inventory and essentially keep running while they rebuilt.

“You never know how much it means to people when they go through a natural disaster or anything like that, and when people reach out to help, it’s a great feeling,” Gerry said.

Both Gerry and Leslie said they agree on one thing. The whole ordeal has been a challenge from being spread out in different locations to staying positive. They credit it to hard work and great employees.

"The 72 West employees want to thank the community and customers for their never-ending support," Sales Office Assistant Alison Watson said. "We also want to thank Gerry for being a great boss and keeping us going."

Gerry said, everyone has worked harder than ever expected. He said, it is more than he could have thought possible, and he will always be grateful.

"We are ready for this new chapter at 72 West RVs with a new building and great employees and wonderful customers that make our business what it is," Leslie said. "We would like to thank everyone that helped us, and we are truly blessed by our community and our wonderful customers. Thank you for making 72 West RVs a success."