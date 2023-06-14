M.O.V.E. (Motivation, Opportunity, Victory, Education) Madison County is excited to announce the return of its Summer Splash Challenge. The challenge, aptly named "Rivers, Rocks & Streams," invites community members to get out and explore the local waterways and by doing so earn a chance to win a prize.

The goal of the challenge is to get area families outside and active this summer all while celebrating the beauty and diversity of Madison County's water locations.

In order to be entered into the prize drawing participants are required to take pictures that include at least one person and the water, all while holding up 1-7 fingers, depending on which location they are visiting. The numbers of the locations are as follows: (1) Amidon, (2) Castor River, (3) City Lake, (4) Millstream Gardens, (5) St. Francis River, (6) Turkey Creek/Silver Mines, and (7) Wild Card/Any Water Location. Once the picture is captured they can be shared on the M.O.V.E. Madison County Facebook page to be eligible for the contest. Once 5 or the 7 locations/pictures have been captured the name will be entered for the drawing, which will take place after the July 31 deadline.

In addition to last year's designated locations, participants are given the freedom to select a "Wild Card" water location for their entry. This allows for even more creative and diverse participation, as individuals can capture moments while floating on the nearby Black River, kayaking at the Slime Pond, hiking at Pickle Springs, or even swimming in an ocean while on vacation.

The Rivers, Rocks & Streams Summer Splash Challenge is made possible through the generous support of local sponsors, including First State Community Bank, Gifford Lumber, Madison Medical Center, and New Era Bank.

So, grab your camera, head out to the water, and show off your creativity in this fun summer challenge.

For more information and to participate, visit the M.O.V.E. Madison County Facebook page and join in the Summer Splash Challenge today.