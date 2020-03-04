Road funding reliant on surveys being returned

"I've been going through the list and visiting people just to make sure everyone knows the importance of these surveys," Settle said. "I've found several people who didn't even read the letter, but as soon as I told them how the survey could help us they were more than willing to fill it out."

Settle said he hopes the house calls will help round up the rest of the surveys needed because Fredericktown has a good chance at the grant funding if he can (the required number returned).

"There are only two ways the city will be able to get some of these larger repairs done and that's either raising taxes or to get some assistance through grants," Settle said. "Like myself, I do not think anyone likes paying taxes."

Settle said he can not express enough how important it is to check your mail in the next few days and make sure the survey does not end up in the junk mail pile or the trash.

"We appreciate your help with this project, and if you have any questions please call me at 573-783-3683," Settle said. "If for some reason you have trouble returning the survey, just call me or city hall and I will be more than happy to come pick them up myself and return them."

The initial deadline to return the surveys was Feb. 14 but Settle said he built in a grace period and it is not too late to help the community by filling it out.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.