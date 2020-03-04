Road funding reliant on surveys being returned

In January, roughly 400 Fredericktown citizens received a survey in the mail. This survey is very important and City Administrator James Settle urges all who have received it to take the time to fill it out.
"The City of Fredericktown is in the process of trying to receive grants to repair, overlay or replace some of our city streets," Settle said. "As we all know, just about everywhere you look, the streets are in need of some attention. The problem is the costs of these repairs are very expensive and require equipment that the city does not have to do them correctly."
Settle said, in order to be in the running for the grants, the city has to be in a certain percentage of scale made by the State of Missouri's Department of Economic Development Business and Community Solutions based on the city's percentage of low to moderate income.
"In order for the state to determine this percentage, we need the community's help," Settle said. "We sent off names and addresses of all our citizens and they randomly selected the recipients of the survey."
Settle said the surveys can be brought to City Hall, mailed to City Hall, dropped off at the City Light and Water drop box or he will even come pick them up. He said it is just very important the surveys are returned because they must receive 80 percent of them back.
As of Feb. 27 only a third of the surveys needed had been returned.
"I've been going through the list and visiting people just to make sure everyone knows the importance of these surveys," Settle said. "I've found several people who didn't even read the letter, but as soon as I told them how the survey could help us they were more than willing to fill it out."
Settle said he hopes the house calls will help round up the rest of the surveys needed because Fredericktown has a good chance at the grant funding if he can (the required number returned).
"There are only two ways the city will be able to get some of these larger repairs done and that's either raising taxes or to get some assistance through grants," Settle said. "Like myself, I do not think anyone likes paying taxes."
Settle said he can not express enough how important it is to check your mail in the next few days and make sure the survey does not end up in the junk mail pile or the trash.
"We appreciate your help with this project, and if you have any questions please call me at 573-783-3683," Settle said. "If for some reason you have trouble returning the survey, just call me or city hall and I will be more than happy to come pick them up myself and return them."
The initial deadline to return the surveys was Feb. 14 but Settle said he built in a grace period and it is not too late to help the community by filling it out.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com