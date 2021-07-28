Suppose you are getting ready to make a road trip for your summer vacation.

It used to be that we had paper road maps that we looked at and decided which way we would go.

Today, you type into your computer or phone where your destination is, and up pops the directions on how to get there. What other signs or markers might you be interested in as you travel? Certainly the distance to your destination would be important, so you can adjust your travel and arrival time. You might find yourself looking for notifications of upcoming rest areas for needed facilities. Signs about available restaurants, fuel options, and possibly hotel or motel accommodations. Markers for speed limits and road conditions. It is always nice to know about road constructions in areas you are traveling.

On a recent trip I had taken, we were delayed more than an hour and a half going approximately 2-5 miles an hour because of construction. Returning home, we scheduled our route another way. Road markers are important as they provide us with information and move us forward and on our way.