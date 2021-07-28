 Skip to main content
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

Road markers

Dove

Suppose you are getting ready to make a road trip for your summer vacation. 

It used to be that we had paper road maps that we looked at and decided which way we would go. 

Today, you type into your computer or phone where your destination is, and up pops the directions on how to get there. What other signs or markers might you be interested in as you travel? Certainly the distance to your destination would be important, so you can adjust your travel and arrival time. You might find yourself looking for notifications of upcoming rest areas for needed facilities. Signs about available restaurants, fuel options, and possibly hotel or motel accommodations. Markers for speed limits and road conditions. It is always nice to know about road constructions in areas you are traveling.  

On a recent trip I had taken, we were delayed more than an hour and a half going approximately 2-5 miles an hour because of construction. Returning home, we scheduled our route another way. Road markers are important as they provide us with information and move us forward and on our way.

The same is true in our everyday lives. As warning signs arrive in areas of our health, it is important we pay attention. Do we get enough rest? Are we eating properly? Are we involved in too many things that rob us of family time? Do we have routine checkups? 

All of these things are important and necessary for us to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Unexpected events happen and we must adjust ourselves to whatever the problems might be. But if we are alert to what is going on around us, we are more likely able to correct and adhere to possible solutions than being caught off guard and crashing. 

The Lord is always present in times of trouble and is more than willing to guide us through whatever we might be experiencing. His Word gives us all the warning signs, directions, and instructions we will ever need in any situation. It’s up to each of us to adhere to the markers. Our journey will definitely be smoother and easier as we adjust to be in line with Him and His Word. It might slow us down some, but maybe that’s what we all need anyway.       

