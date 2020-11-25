Road Rally for Furever Paws and Claws

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children with all proceeds going to help Furever Paws and Claws.

"The road rally is not hard and the good this is, it's a team effort," Pense said. "It usually takes about 2 to 3 hours and we have some really great prizes."

Pense said they have had some great prizes donate including some from Auto Plaza Ford though it is important to note they did not donate a car.

"We are still struggling due to COVID," Pense said. "We really need donations."

Pense said they have taken in over 450 animals this year, with 11 total having heart worms and currently treating 6 for the disease.

"We also need dog and cat food," Pense said. "We are giving bonus points to individuals who bring a bag of dog or cat food. Not only do we feed our rescue animals, but we have several people contact us every month who can't afford to feed their animals."

Pense said Furever Paws and Claws always tries to help animals in need.