Road Rally for Furever Paws and Claws

A Picture Road Rally in support of Furever Paws and Claws will be held at 2:15 p.m., Dec. 6.
The event will start at the Bill Whitener Pavilion on North Main St. and teams will be tasked with finding the location of where specific pictures were taken around town.
"A road rally is so much fun," Charlet Pense said. "It is a game where a group of individuals drive around in a car following clues, completing tasks, challenges and finding the location where specific pictures are taken."
Pense said it is a good opportunity for the community to have fun and socially distance at the same time.
The idea of a Road Rally was brought up to the Furever Paws and Claws board by Ashley Settle, one of their volunteers.
Pense said they of course had to contact the Queen of Road Rallies Sue Mitchell, who gladly volunteered to run the event.
Teams can consist of family including children, friends, clubs and more, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun.
Some of the rules include, the drive must be 19 or older, each player must wear a seatbelt, the entire team must stay in one vehicle together and the driver must obey all traffic laws including stopping at all stop signs and driving the speed limit.
Points will be earned for each photo correctly identified and if you woulld like bonus points bring a bag of dog food and/or stop by the court square before 5:30 p.m. to decorate a sidewalk.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children with all proceeds going to help Furever Paws and Claws.
"The road rally is not hard and the good this is, it's a team effort," Pense said. "It usually takes about 2 to 3 hours and we have some really great prizes."
Pense said they have had some great prizes donate including some from Auto Plaza Ford though it is important to note they did not donate a car.
"We are still struggling due to COVID," Pense said. "We really need donations."
Pense said they have taken in over 450 animals this year, with 11 total having heart worms and currently treating 6 for the disease.
"We also need dog and cat food," Pense said. "We are giving bonus points to individuals who bring a bag of dog or cat food. Not only do we feed our rescue animals, but we have several people contact us every month who can't afford to feed their animals."
Pense said Furever Paws and Claws always tries to help animals in need.
"We would like to thank the members of the board of directors who always step up to help the rescue," Pense said. "We would also like to thank Sue Mitchell and Jerry Taft for coordinating our Road Rally. We also have some fantastic fosters and we couldn't save animals without them."
If you would like to sign up for a team you must pre-register before Dec. 1. For more information contact Charlet Pense at 573-701-4188 or visit the Furever Paws and Claws Facebook page
A copy of the flyer and entry form can be found attached to this story at DemocratNewsOnline.com
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!