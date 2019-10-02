{{featured_button_text}}
Cara Robbs wins Piano Wars

Cara Robbs shows her excitement as it is announced she is the winner of the 2019 Piano Wars. Her competitors Jimmy Gilliam (left) and Chuck Moore (right) cheered her on with smiles and applause. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

The Piano Wars Finale at Homan Hall in Marquand saw a sold out crowd, Sept. 27 as Cara Robbs was crowned the 2019 victor.

Robbs was awarded $300 for first place, Chuck Moore came in second earning $200 and Jimmy Gilliam was awarded $100 for third place. 

Robbs spent the evening making the crowd laugh as she sweet talked the judges, cry as she shared stories about her song choices and sing along as she played Queen.

"I think it's just when you see a song and you play it and you feel it and you just know that this is going to be something that the people are going to enjoy," Robbs said. "I always want to do something that the crowd is going to recognize and really like and enjoy because really it's all about them."

The St. Paul Lutheran High School Teacher said she can not wait to share the news with her students but knows they will all tell her they knew she would win. 

Robbs said she has 30 years of experience but still gets nervous competing against Gilliam and Moore.

"I have seen Jimmy play before, and he makes me so nervous because he has a wheelhouse and when he gets in that wheelhouse it's like, see you tomorrow," Robbs said. "You can just see it in the way he plays and the way he looks, he's just phenomenal."

Robbs said she has known Moore for years and even had him perform at her wedding. She jokingly said she wanted to hire the best for her wedding, but since she was getting married she went with Moore. 

The competition was filled with admiration as all three contestants complimented their competitors throughout the night. It was easy to see they were there to have a great time and not just compete but also enjoy the music. 

"We just want everybody to have fun and enjoy themselves," Robbs said. "You're going to have three talented people and it's nice, even as a competitor, to just be able to sit back and relax and listen to them."

Denny Ward said all three competitors were on top of their game and left the judges, Scottye Adkins, Shelby Shell, Lucas Vetter and Kathleen Crocker as well as the audience with a very tough decision.

"To everyone who supported this series, thank you," Ward said. "This statement seems insignificant and hollow compared to the appreciation I have in my heart, but will have to do. Without the support and commitment to the arts, our programming could not exist."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

