Robopets provide extra happiness to residents

Armes said, when visiting her mom at work over the years, she would see residents with stuffed animals and baby dolls.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I recognized the important role they provide in comforting and stimulating residents, especially those with dementia," Armes said. "There are studies that show stress-reducing benefits."

Armes was able to deliver four cats and one dog to Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home in Fredericktown near the middle of December, as well as two additional cats to a memory care unit in the region. The animals cost around $100 to $130 each and the Facebook campaign raised $430.

Stockhoff Director of Nursing Kristen Starkey said it feels really nice when people in the community reach out and show they care for the residents.

"This year has brought so many challenges, but also has provided many opportunities for serving others," Starkey said. "This is a great example of someone following their heart and giving back to others."

Starkey said the animals have lifted spirits and provided the residents who received them with a sense of purpose.