Robopets provide extra happiness to residents

About a month ago, Tiffany Armes reached out to her Facebook friends to try and provide a little extra happiness in the lives of nursing home residents.
Her goal was to raise money to buy robotic pets to provide, comfort, companionship and sensory stimulation to help residents combat loneliness and isolation.
Armes said COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on nursing home residents around the country and these digital companions can help their mental health during this pandemic.
"I'm a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner and have always been primarily concerned about the negative impact on mental health from COVID-19 restrictions, especially on the elderly," Armes said. "My mother, Rita Garrison, worked for many years at Stockhoff, first as a CNA and then as the activities director. Her patience, care and compassion for the residents was profound and made a lasting impact on the facility and on me."
Armes said, if she lives her life with half of the compassion her mother had, she will consider herself successful.
"She is currently caring for my 99-year-old grandmother and her sister at their home in Versailles, while also testing positive herself," Armes said. "They contracted it around Thanksgiving and that inspired me to start the fundraiser, in honor of my mother and the residents for whom she cared."
Armes said, when visiting her mom at work over the years, she would see residents with stuffed animals and baby dolls.
"I recognized the important role they provide in comforting and stimulating residents, especially those with dementia," Armes said. "There are studies that show stress-reducing benefits."
Armes was able to deliver four cats and one dog to Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home in Fredericktown near the middle of December, as well as two additional cats to a memory care unit in the region. The animals cost around $100 to $130 each and the Facebook campaign raised $430.
Stockhoff Director of Nursing Kristen Starkey said it feels really nice when people in the community reach out and show they care for the residents.
"This year has brought so many challenges, but also has provided many opportunities for serving others," Starkey said. "This is a great example of someone following their heart and giving back to others."
Starkey said the animals have lifted spirits and provided the residents who received them with a sense of purpose.
"They hold them, pet them, smile and laugh with them," Starkey said. "A resident may move into a home for many reasons but no matter their age, they still desire a sense of responsibility and purpose. These pets give them that and you can tell it has brightened their day."
Starkey said Fleche is the name for one of the popular cats. She said Activity Director Laura Chorn has seen the interaction they have been able to create with these pets, and the residents with dementia have really bonded with them well.
"On behalf of all of us at Stockhoff, I would like to thank Tiffany and everyone who donated to make this happen," Starkey said. "It really means a lot to the residents and to all of us here at Stockhoff."
