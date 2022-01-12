 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockpile Mountain closure

Rockpile Mountain Wilderness Closed Through Friday

CLOSURE ORDER: Rockpile Mountain Wilderness on the Potosi Fredericktown Ranger District will be closed to the public from now through Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 6 p.m.. This closure is to allow for interagency feral hog elimination efforts. All National Forest System trails and lands within the area shown outlined in red on the map are temporarily closed to the public. 36 CFR 261.55(a), 36 CFR 261.53(e).

 Provided by U.S. Forest Service, Mark Twain National Forest

