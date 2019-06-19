The 55th annual Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo is returning to town June 21 and 22 for two evenings of cowboy competition. The event will see rodeo mainstays such as bull riding and roping, and will also see the return of the crowd favorite, “wild cow race” event.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. each night with the event to start at 7:30 p.m. Prices are $10 for 14 and up, $7 for 7-13 years old, and 6 and under are free.
The event is presented by Fredericktown Lion's Club and Auto Plaza Ford and is put on by the Chalk Bluff Rodeo Co. at the Lion's Club Rodeo Grounds located approximately two miles north of Fredericktown on Hwy 00.
Event organizer Don Krieger said he is happy to see Chalk Bluff Rodeo Co. come back for another year. He said they always put on a great show.
Just as last year's event, lawn chair seating will be available, and due to recent improvements to the grounds, there is now more room to stretch out. No coolers will be allowed at the event, but concessions will be available for purchase, and parking is free.
"The EPA came in and remediated the grounds so everything is new and improved," Krieger said. "The bleachers have been rebuilt and the grounds have been worked over. The place looks totally different."
Krieger said a new event has been added to this year's rodeo called Ranch Bronc Riding.
"That's a new event that we've added," Krieger said. "Which is just bucking horses. You put a saddle on them and hold on."
Krieger said the event is based off when old ranch cowboys would use whatever they could to hold on, and riders can use both hands but will be scored accordingly.
"It's a little different, you'll have to watch it," Krieger said. "It is a buckle event, and it'll be the first thing they do at the rodeo."
In order to qualify for the buckle in each event, riders will have to compete both nights.
Krieger said the wild cow race will return and is always a crowd favorite.
"It's a three-man team, and they saddle the cow and try to ride it down across the line," Krieger said. "It's always pretty interesting, but usually a lot of locals get involved. It's pretty fun to watch."
Other events include open chute dog, junior barrels, steer riding, calf roping, open barrels, open breakaway, team roping, junior bulls and open bulls.
Krieger is not new to the rodeo scene as he used to compete in team roping events including at the Fredericktown Lion's Club Rodeo. Krieger has also passed down the love of the sport to his son Kolby who is beginning to make a name for himself in the rodeo world.
"I was never as good as the pros, but it was fun to compete especially in the hometown," Krieger said. "Now Kolby is a whole other story."
Krieger said Kolby took home Senior Boys All Around at the Central Arkansas Little Britches Rodeo this month and qualifies to attend the National Little Britches Rodeo event in July. He said he is happy to say Kolby will be at the event this weekend and knows these hometown memories will mean a lot to him in the future.
For more information or to enter call 573-624-2830.
