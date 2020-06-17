Rodeo rides into town

The Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo is returning to town Friday and Saturday for its 56th year of cowboy competition.
The event will have rodeo mainstays such as bull riding and roping, and the crowd favorite, kids calf scramble event.
Owner of Chalk Bluff Rodeo Co. Todd Wood said the kids calf scramble is where they release four little calves with ribbons on their tails. He said the clowns line the kids up and they race to see who can grab the ribbons for prize money.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. each night with the event to start at 7:30 p.m. Prices are $10 for ages 14 and up, $7 for 7-13 years old, and 6 and under are free.
The event is presented by Fredericktown Lions Club and is put on by the Chalk Bluff Rodeo Co. at the Lions Club Rodeo Grounds located approximately two miles north of Fredericktown on Route OO.
The Fredericktown Lion's Club are happy to see Chalk Bluff Rodeo Co. come back for another year. The company's ability to keep the crowd engaged and entertained throughout both evenings make for a great show.
Like last year's event, lawn chair seating will be available, and due to improvements to the grounds last year, there is now more room to stretch out. No coolers will be allowed at the event, but concessions will be available for purchase, and parking is free.
Ranch bronc riding was a new event added last year and will be returning this year. A saddle is placed on a bucking horse and those wishing to compete hold on for as long as they can.
"It's like the old cowboys that just get on a bronc in their everyday using saddle and conquer him," Wood said. "Gets western and entertainment to the crowd."
Like many of the other events at the rodeo, ranch bronc riding is a buckle event, and competitors will need to compete both nights to qualify.
Wood said his favorite event is probably bull riding.
"It's looking like we could have 40 or more bull riders over the two nights, and the crowd always loves to see a 140-pound cowboy try to conquer a 1,500 to 1,800-pound bucking bull with awesome bullfighters working to keep everyone safe," Wood said.
Other events include open chute dog, junior barrels, steer riding, calf roping, open barrels, team roping, junior bulls and open bulls.
This is Chalk Bluff Rodeo's 29th year in the rodeo business, and Wood said he loves the business.
"I love helping the kids and watching them grow through the rodeo," Wood said. "Some eventually go on to make the professional rodeo circuit."
For more information or to enter call 573-624-2830.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
