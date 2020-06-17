Rodeo rides into town

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo is returning to town Friday and Saturday for its 56th year of cowboy competition.

The event will have rodeo mainstays such as bull riding and roping, and the crowd favorite, kids calf scramble event.

Owner of Chalk Bluff Rodeo Co. Todd Wood said the kids calf scramble is where they release four little calves with ribbons on their tails. He said the clowns line the kids up and they race to see who can grab the ribbons for prize money.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. each night with the event to start at 7:30 p.m. Prices are $10 for ages 14 and up, $7 for 7-13 years old, and 6 and under are free.

The event is presented by Fredericktown Lions Club and is put on by the Chalk Bluff Rodeo Co. at the Lions Club Rodeo Grounds located approximately two miles north of Fredericktown on Route OO.

The Fredericktown Lion's Club are happy to see Chalk Bluff Rodeo Co. come back for another year. The company's ability to keep the crowd engaged and entertained throughout both evenings make for a great show.