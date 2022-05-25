Rohan second in Agriculture Education

Katie Rohan from the Fredericktown FFA Chapter received second place in Agricultural Education Proficiency Award at the 2022 Missouri State FFA Convention.

Katie is the daughter of Steve and Maria Rohan. Her advisors are Mike Graham, Laura Bittle, and Rusty Allgier.

In FFA Rohan, has attended state and national conventions. She is currently serving as Fredericktown FFA President. She has attended local and state motivational leadership conferences, Missouri Agribusiness Academy, and HYPE academy. She has competed in numerous public speaking events, career and leadership development events, and was a state qualifier for the Fairs and Festivals speaking event, and Employment Skills LDE.

Rohan’s Supervised Agricultural Experience includes teaching through the Agriculture Education on the Move Program and teaching riding lessons at Black Knight Stables. As part of the Ag Ed on the Move program Katie has taught various lessons to the third graders of Fredericktown School District on the importance of agriculture and different sectors it encompasses.

In addition to FFA, Rohan is a member of FBLA and DECA. Layni plans to attend Mineral Area College and then transfer to University of Missouri to pursue a degree in Animal Science.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Agricultural Education is one of 48 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. This award is sponsored by the Missouri Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association.

The Missouri FFA has 25,626 members representing 353 chapters. The national organization has more than 735,000 members representing 8,817 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0