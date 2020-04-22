Rooting for our Graduates

"I love school and everything about it." Hovis said. "I am very loving, fun and energetic and I can't wait to go back to school to see my friends."

Gideon Hilterbrand is also an FES Kindergarten Graduate. His mother Alicia Hill said he is loving the extra time off, but he is missing his best buds and the best kindergarten teacher ever (Mrs. Davis).

Misty Dowd said her FHS Senior Hayden Dowd has been "bummed" that his senior year has been messed up by all this worldly mess.

"He has a stubborn streak a mile long with me, but to everyone else he would give you his last dollar," Misty said. "He has the biggest heart of all my kids."

Kindergarten Graduate Landon Boyer said he is really missing his reading time with his teacher Mrs. Pogue. His mother Angel said he is missing his friends and teacher so much and can not wait to go to first grade in the fall.

Oliviya, Madilynn, Alex, Gracyn, Libby, AJ, Gideon, Hayden, Landon and Oliver have already been "adopted" by community members, but there are more graduates being posted daily and all the graduates can be "adopted" more than once.