Rooting for our Graduates

Over the weekend a new Facebook group called "Adopt a 2020 Madison County Graduate" was created.
Group Admin Allison Thomas said the group is for anyone who would like to "adopt" a 2020 graduate to help give the student a pick me up and brighten his or her day.
"The student or a loved one can post pictures and a description of the graduate," Thomas said. "Any student that would graduate in 2020 can participate. They can be in preschool, kindergarten, eighth grade, high school or college. Even home schooled students who would graduate could be added."
Thomas said to "adopt" a graduate you comment on their post and send them a private message to find out where to send the package. She said those who "adopt" are pledging to send a letter, card, gift, gift card, snack or anything to let the graduates know the community is rooting for them.
One of the graduates, Madilynn "Madi" Bone was set to finish kindergarten this year. Her mother Chelsea Bone said Madi is bright beyond her years and is very helpful, funny and kind.
"She is a beautiful, crazy six year old full of love and passion," Chelsea Bone said. "When she grows up she wants to own her own boutique."
Fredericktown High School Senior Oliviya Dunnahoo is also one of the graduates listed on the Adopt a 2020 Madison County Graduate page. Her mother Angela Dunnahoo said Oliviya has worked hard and made some pretty good friends since moving to Fredericktown at age 15.
"She's finally a senior, was nominated for prom queen, graduation was right around the corner, and it was all cut short," Angela said.
Oliver Peo was set to graduate kindergarten at Fredericktown Elementary School this spring. His mother, Brittney Peo said Oliver is missing all of his friends and especially his teacher Miss Mooney.
"He wants to be a policeman when he grows up," Brittney Peo said. "He has a birthday coming up and is hoping everyone is healthy and can celebrate with him."
Senior Alex Sikes' fourth year on varsity track was cut short. Earlier in her FHS track career, she managed to set the javelin record and went to state taking 13th in Missouri.
Michelle Sharp said her daughter Gracyn JoLee came into the world in Oct., 2013 when the government was shut down and she is now finishing her first year of school during a global pandemic.
"She is bound for great things," Michelle Sharp said. "She's smart, caring, energetic, witty and oh so sassy!"
Senior Libby Mooney is also one of the graduates listed. Her sister Abbey Mooney said Libby has been involved in FFA, StuCo, Beta, band, Scholar Bowl, Science Club and Drama Club and has done about 115 hours of community service through the school.
Adalynn "AJ" Hovis was finishing up her first year at FES with Mrs. Davis.
"I love school and everything about it." Hovis said. "I am very loving, fun and energetic and I can't wait to go back to school to see my friends."
Gideon Hilterbrand is also an FES Kindergarten Graduate. His mother Alicia Hill said he is loving the extra time off, but he is missing his best buds and the best kindergarten teacher ever (Mrs. Davis).
Misty Dowd said her FHS Senior Hayden Dowd has been "bummed" that his senior year has been messed up by all this worldly mess.
"He has a stubborn streak a mile long with me, but to everyone else he would give you his last dollar," Misty said. "He has the biggest heart of all my kids."
Kindergarten Graduate Landon Boyer said he is really missing his reading time with his teacher Mrs. Pogue. His mother Angel said he is missing his friends and teacher so much and can not wait to go to first grade in the fall.
Oliviya, Madilynn, Alex, Gracyn, Libby, AJ, Gideon, Hayden, Landon and Oliver have already been "adopted" by community members, but there are more graduates being posted daily and all the graduates can be "adopted" more than once.
As the mother of a 2020 FHS graduate, Thomas said she is heartbroken her daughter and her daughter's friends are not able to experience the last part of their senior year.
"I would like to thank each and everyone of the community members that have adopted a graduate," Thomas said. "I am amazed by our wonderful community for their support."
To "adopt" a graduate or post a graduate to be "adopted" visit "Adopt a 2020 Madison County Graduate" on Facebook.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
