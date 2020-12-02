Can you tell me the full name of your great-grandfather? Or anything about his life?

Chances are your own children’s grandchildren will not even know your name. But, everyone has a genealogy.

DNA testing or Ancestor Registry were big gifts to family members a few years ago. Everyone seems to want to know where they came from and who were their ancestors. There is no one like you. You are unique. No one has a fingerprint like yours or a DNA that exactly matches yours. Your DNA show what proclivities you may have regarding disease, intellect, temperament, and so much more.

When our son had a rare disease some twenty one years ago, his name was added to an international donor list for someone with the identical bone marrow. No one in our family was a perfect match and it had to be perfect or it would not work. After several months of searching, a person was located that was willing to donate in order to give him a chance to live.

During this coming Christmas season, as we celebrate Advent. We can look back at forty-seven names listed in the Bible that lead to the ancestry of Jesus Christ. Some of them are great, some not so great, some paupers, some princes, some shepherds, some slaves, some kings, some harlots.