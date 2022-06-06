 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roping good time

The Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo is returning to town June 17-18 for its 58th year of cowboy competition.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. each night with the event to start at 7:30 p.m. Prices are $10 for ages 14 and up, $7 for 7-13 years old, and 6 and under are free.

The event is presented by Fredericktown Lions Club and is put on by the Chalk Bluff Rodeo Co. at the Lions Club Rodeo Grounds located approximately two miles north of Fredericktown on Route OO.

Like last year's event, lawn chair seating will be available. No coolers will be allowed at the event, but concessions will be available for purchase, and parking is free.

Competitors will need to compete both nights to be eligible for buckles.

Events include open chute dog, calf riding, junior barrels, steer riding, open barrels, team roping, junior bulls, open bulls and the kids calf scramble.

For more information or to enter, call 573-624-2830.

