Roselle-Graniteview Cemetery annual meeting

The Roselle-Graniteview Cemetery association will hold its annual meeting on at 1:30 p.m., Sept. 10, at the cemetery pavilion.
No lunch will be served. Anyone interested in the cemetery is invited.
The safety of staff and students is always a top priority at Fredericktown R-I. With the support of the school board and community, the distri…
At the beginning of this year the Madison County Road and Bridge Department was forced to close the bridge on CR 275 across the Little St. Fra…
Kaleb Lee Francis, 26, of Fredericktown, to Rachel Elizabeth Hamilton, 23, of FredericktownBrandon Isaiah Goesmann, 30, of Fredericktown, to C…
The Fredericktown High School football team played its season opener, Friday night, at Blackcats Stadium. The Cats defeated the visiting Jeffe…
100 years – Aug. 31, 1922
Larry Michael Korokis, 75, died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born September 7, 1946 in Ironton, …
WD: Daniel Stevens & wife to Clay Lerche & wifeWD: Dewayne T. Slinkard et al to Brittany HamlinWD: Stevens Property Management, LLC to…
A man who went missing Thursday night, Aug. 18, in Madison County has been found deceased, according to a message posted Saturday afternoon by…
Friday, the community was finally able to celebrate the completion of the newly installed Fredericktown High School track.
The Fredericktown High School volleyball team won its first match of the season, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16, Monday at Herculaneum.
