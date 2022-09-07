 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roselle-Graniteview Cemetery annual meeting

  • 0

The Roselle-Graniteview Cemetery association will hold its annual meeting on at 1:30 p.m., Sept. 10, at the cemetery pavilion.

No lunch will be served. Anyone interested in the cemetery is invited.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The faces of school safety

The faces of school safety

The safety of staff and students is always a top priority at Fredericktown R-I. With the support of the school board and community, the distri…

Bridge repairs well underway

Bridge repairs well underway

At the beginning of this year the Madison County Road and Bridge Department was forced to close the bridge on CR 275 across the Little St. Fra…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Kaleb Lee Francis, 26, of Fredericktown, to Rachel Elizabeth Hamilton, 23, of FredericktownBrandon Isaiah Goesmann, 30, of Fredericktown, to C…

Larry Michael Korokis

Larry Michael Korokis

Larry Michael Korokis, 75, died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born September 7, 1946 in Ironton, …

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Daniel Stevens & wife to Clay Lerche & wifeWD: Dewayne T. Slinkard et al to Brittany HamlinWD: Stevens Property Management, LLC to…

Missing man found dead

Missing man found dead

A man who went missing Thursday night, Aug. 18, in Madison County has been found deceased, according to a message posted Saturday afternoon by…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News