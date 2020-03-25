Rotary cancels award dinner, donates $1,000 to the Cat Pack Program
0 comments

Rotary cancels award dinner, donates $1,000 to the Cat Pack Program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown Rotary Club is canceling its annual high school awards dinner this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual awards dinner was scheduled for April 6 and would have honored Fredericktown high school student of the month recipients and the Rotary scholarship winners. Dr. Joe Gilgour, President of Mineral Area College was the scheduled speaker. The Club will still award three $2,000 scholarships to Fredericktown seniors.

Instead of sponsoring the awards dinner, the club will contribute $1,000 to the Cat Pack program. This program is currently serving 77 children in the Fredericktown School District by providing easily prepared foods for them to take home over the weekend. So many children in our district rely on the food they receive at school as their only source. This program is funded by donations both monetary and products. The Fredericktown Rotary Club is honored to be able to be a part of this worthwhile program.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Declawing the deep state
Democrat News

Declawing the deep state

In 2016, the James Comey-led Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) obtained warrants to spy on the Trump Campaign using highly questionable an…

+2
Hidden in Plain View
Democrat News

Hidden in Plain View

Parents want to protect their child from as much hurt and pain as they possibly can. Addiction is not commonly something a parent of a young c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News