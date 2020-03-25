Rotary cancels award dinner, donates $1,000 to the Cat Pack Program

The annual awards dinner was scheduled for April 6 and would have honored Fredericktown high school student of the month recipients and the Rotary scholarship winners. Dr. Joe Gilgour, President of Mineral Area College was the scheduled speaker. The Club will still award three $2,000 scholarships to Fredericktown seniors.

Instead of sponsoring the awards dinner, the club will contribute $1,000 to the Cat Pack program. This program is currently serving 77 children in the Fredericktown School District by providing easily prepared foods for them to take home over the weekend. So many children in our district rely on the food they receive at school as their only source. This program is funded by donations both monetary and products. The Fredericktown Rotary Club is honored to be able to be a part of this worthwhile program.