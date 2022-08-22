 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rotary Club chooses new president

RotaryWheel

Long time resident Jim Thompson is the new president of the Rotary Club. Jim Thal recently turned the leadership gavel over to him.

Rotary Club supports many community projects which include the Rotary Breakfast, golf tournament, student scholarships, student of the month, Christmas gifts for Veterans in the nursing homes, Rotary soccer park with refreshment stand and walking path.

Thompson's past community involvement with the schools and government will bring larger and stronger contributions for the Rotary Club programs. 

