Rotary Gift Bags

Robert Galen looks at his new sweatshirt and sweatpants at Ozark Manor Residential Care

 Photo provided by Dennis Siders

The Fredericktown Rotary Club distributed 29 gift bags with sweatshirts and sweat pants to veterans in local nursing homes before Christmas.

This year 12 gift bags were distributed to veterans at the Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home, 11 were distributed at Ozark Manor Residential Care, and six were distributed at the ClaRu Deville Nursing Center. This is the fifth year the club has distributed "sweats" to our veterans in nursing homes.

The Fredericktown Rotary Club has provided community services since its conception in 1926. In 2019 the Fredericktown Rotary Club gave three $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors, provided a $50 gift card to each of the 16 high school students selected as "Students of the Month," honored the Fredericktown High School senior football and basketball players with plaques for their contribution to Fredericktown High School sports, sponsored an Azalea queen candidate, contributed to the Madison County Relay for Life event, and purchased a freezer for the Fredericktown Food Bank.

The Rotary Club has two main fundraisers each year. The Azalea breakfast at the Methodist Church on Azalea weekend and a golf tournament at the Beaver Valley golf course in late summer. All of the community programs are funded through these two events.

The Fredericktown Rotary Club meets for dinner each Monday night at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Anyone wishing to be a part of a civic organization which actively promotes the Rotary International’s motto of “service above self’ is welcome.

