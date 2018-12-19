Try 1 month for 99¢

Fredericktown Rotary Members purchased, packaged, and distributed 24 sweatshirts and sweatpants to local veterans who are in Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home, ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center, and Ozark Manor Residential Care. 

This is the fourth year the Rotary club has distributed sweatshirts and sweatpants to our veterans. The sweatshirts were embroidered with a “Sweats for Vets” logo. 

The Fredericktown Rotary meets for a meal and special program each Monday night at the Knights of Columbus Hall in downtown Fredericktown. Along with the "Sweats for Vets" program the Rotary club gives out three $2,000 scholarships to Fredericktown High School seniors and presents a $50 gift card to each of the 16 students that are chosen as "students of the month." Funds to provide these programs come from Fredericktown residents and businesses who support Rotary’s Azalea breakfast and golf tournament each year.

The Fredericktown Rotary Club also supports Rotary International’s six core programs:

  • Promoting peace around the globe
  • Fighting disease (eradicating polio, HIV/AIDS, and malaria worldwide)
  • Providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene to impoverished communities
  • Saving mothers and children from malnutrition, poor health care, and inadequate sanitation.
  • Supporting education and literacy
  • Growing local economies in third world nations

