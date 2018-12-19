Fredericktown Rotary Members purchased, packaged, and distributed 24 sweatshirts and sweatpants to local veterans who are in Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home, ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center, and Ozark Manor Residential Care.
This is the fourth year the Rotary club has distributed sweatshirts and sweatpants to our veterans. The sweatshirts were embroidered with a “Sweats for Vets” logo.
The Fredericktown Rotary meets for a meal and special program each Monday night at the Knights of Columbus Hall in downtown Fredericktown. Along with the "Sweats for Vets" program the Rotary club gives out three $2,000 scholarships to Fredericktown High School seniors and presents a $50 gift card to each of the 16 students that are chosen as "students of the month." Funds to provide these programs come from Fredericktown residents and businesses who support Rotary’s Azalea breakfast and golf tournament each year.
The Fredericktown Rotary Club also supports Rotary International’s six core programs:
- Promoting peace around the globe
- Fighting disease (eradicating polio, HIV/AIDS, and malaria worldwide)
- Providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene to impoverished communities
- Saving mothers and children from malnutrition, poor health care, and inadequate sanitation.
- Supporting education and literacy
- Growing local economies in third world nations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.